Rays Place Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot on IL, Call Up Jonathan Aranda, Luke Raley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – As expected, Tampa Bay outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margot were placed on the injured list on Tuesday after leaving Monday night's game with injuries.
Margot, the team's leading hitter with a .302 average, injured his knee while colliding with the wall in an attempt catch a ball in the ninth inning of Monday night's game with the New York Yankees. He's been placed on the 10-day injured list, but his time away from the team is expected to be much longer than that. He had an MRI on Tuesday, plus other tests.
Margot was on the IL earlier this year with a hamstring issue, missing 10 days in mid-May. He has three home runs and 27 RBIs, and he's third on the team in RBIs behind only Ji-Man Choi (34) and Randy Arozarena (31).
Kiermaier was placed on the IL with left hip inflammation. He missed two-plus games last week with tightness in his calf and Achilles area, but he said Tuesday that it had nothing to do with this hip issue, which has been bothering him for a while but finally got bad enough to require a cortisone shot on Tuesday.
"It's just something that I've been dealing with for quite some time now and I've been playing through it,'' Kiermaier said. "I got a (cortisone) injection and hopefully it will start to calm down. A lot of wear and tear over the years, and it really started to catch up with me this year.
"It's just a weird thing. I've been playing hard for many years years, playing on the turf, and I've got some issues in there. Hopefully it will respond well to this shot, and see what I can do.''
Kiermaier, who is hitting .229 with a team-high seven home runs and 17 RBIs, said he was hopeful that his stay on the injured list won't last beyond the 10 days, but it's far too early to tell until he sees how his hip reacts to the shot. He had the same shot in spring training, he said, and started to feel better after about a week.
"The body's just taken a lot of bumps and bruises,'' said Kiermaier, who turned 32 years old in April and has played in 936 games — including the postseason — with the Rays since 2014. "My hips have taken a beating, especially the left one with the thousands and thousands of swings I've taken over the years trying to work on my craft and be better. You've just got to roll with punches.
"After my at-bat last night, I knew I wasn't capable of being out there. I'll let the medicine do its thing and get back out there.''
Margot's time on the injured list will be far longer. He was placed on the 10-day injured list, but that's just a formality. He had an MRI on Tuesday, according to Rays manager Kevin Cash, and will have more imaging later in the day. There is no final answer quite yet, but it's not encouraging either way. He won't be back any time soon this season, and could be out for the year. We should know more in the next day or two.
"He's still getting some imaging, but we're still anticipating that he's going to be out for a while,'' Cash said.
The Rays brought up infielder Jonathan Aranda and outfielder Luke Raley to replace them on the roster. Both were hitting well in Triple-A Durham. Aranda hit .310 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs in 63 games, and leads the International League with 75 hits.
Raley hit .299 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in just 24 games in Durham. He will be making his Rays debut, but he did spend some time in the majors a year ago with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Related stories on Rays baseball
- YANKEES RALLY LATE TO BEAT RAYS (Monday): The Tampa Bay Rays lost more than just a baseball game on Monday night, falling 4-2 to the New York Yankees late, but also losing two starting outfielders — Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margot — to injuries in the process as their rough patch continues. They're just 2-8 in their last 10 games. CLICK HERE
- McCLANAHAN FAMILIAR WITH YANKEES: For the second time in five days and the third time in three-plus weeks, Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan takes the mound against the New York Yankees on Monday night. The Yankees are familiar with him now, and he knows everything he needs to know about them as well. It's a great pitching matchup between McClanahan and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: A lot of great things are expected of 23-year-old Rays pitcher Shane Baz, and he showed why during his last start in Baltimore, throwing six scoreless innings. The hype is real. CLICK HERE
- RASMUSSEN TO IL WITH HAMSTRING INJURY: Tampa Bay right-hander Drew Rasmussen, the No. 2 man in its starting rotation, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a left hamstring strain. He's made all 12 of his starts this season, and has five wins. He had been scheduled to pitch on Thursday in New York. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2022 SCHEDULE: Here is the Rays' complete schedule for 2022, with results and stats thus far, and gametimes and locations for the rest of the year. CLICK HERE