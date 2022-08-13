Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier Returns to Trop on Crutches, Focused on Getting Healthy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Long-time Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was back at Tropicana Field for the first time since hip surgery two weeks ago. Unsure of what comes next in his career, he said he's focused first on getting healthy again, something that's been an issue the past two seasons.

"I'm driven, I'm motivated, this is like, for me, chasing something again," Kiermaier said on Saturday. "I'm going to do everything in my power to try to look like the player I was a couple years ago, and hopefully a team, several teams will be wanting me. That's what I plan, and I'm very excited."

The 32-year-old Kiermaier, a Fort Wayne, Ind., native, has been with the Rays since making his debut during the 2013 postseason. He's been a fixture in center field, winning three Gold Gloves. But he's also been hurt a lot, and playing every day on the hard artificial surface at Tropicana Field might have something to do with that.

Kiermaier signed a six-year in 2017 that expires this year. He played his last game on July 9 and had surgery in Nashville on Aug. 3.

The Rays have a $13 million option for next year, but it's unlikely that they use it. Conversations are sure to be had between the two sides, but not any time soon, which is fine with Kiermaier. If the Rays decline the option, Kiermaier is owed a $2.5 million buyout.

His focus is on getting well.

"My labrum was in terrible shape, looked awful" Kiermaier said. "(The doctor) showed me pictures on before and after, and it was incredible I played as long as what I did."

Kiermaier said he already feels better and called the procedure "a complete win." He's dealt with a lot of pain in each of the past two seasons, and has had several cortisone shots to help him get through it.

Having the surgery should allow him to get back to normal. He's excited about being back on the field in 2023, but he freely admits he doesn't know where that's going to be.

He's loved his time in Tampa Bay, without question.

"Throughout this month that I've been down, I've reflected a lot on a lot of things," Kiermaier said. "I have a lot of memories here, I'm going to try and not tear up, but I've learned that the things that can make me tear and cry pretty easily are my kids and the Tampa Bay Rays.

"For me, there's no better feeling than running out on Tropicana Field from the dugout to start a game. That will forever be the thing that I think of. It will be interesting to see what happens moving forward."

Playing on grass would certainly be an option he would enjoy. He said that will factor into his decision as well. But the pull of staying home with the Rays will mean a lot, too.

"Part of me is like, would I benefit from playing on grass everyday, maybe," Kiermaier said. "But I've gotten so accustomed to everything here. There's so many pros and cons, way more pros, but the turf that's definitely a big issue."

