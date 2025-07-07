Rays Make Pitching Staff Changes Ahead of Big Series vs. Tigers
Ahead of their series opener against the league-leading Detroit Tigers, the Tampa Bay Rays are making an adjustment to their pitching staff.
On Monday, Tampa Bay announced it was recalling right-hander Mason Englert from Triple-A Durham and optioning LHP Mason Montgomery to Durham.
Englert faces a familiar foe in Detroit after spending his first two major league seasons with the Tigers after being selected by the organization in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut with Detroit on March 30, 2023, and appeared in 43 games over two seasons with a 5-3 record and a 5.47 ERA.
Englert made his way to the Rays in a Feb. 12 trade that sent minor league southpaw Drew Sommers to Detroit. Since arriving in Tampa, Englert has made 13 appearances, posting a 4.84 ERA, with 27 hits, 12 earned runs, 22 strikeouts and four walks.
Englert last appeared for the Rays on June 14 in an 8-4 win over the New York Mets. In that contest, he logged two innings and allowed two hits.
The Rays chose to option Englert to Durham on June 16, where he has been since. In 14 games with the Bulls, Englert is posting a 1.23 ERA over 22 innings of work.
Montgomery heads to Durham after posting a 1-2 record with a 5.74 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched over 40 appearances. His first win of the season came in a record-setting comeback over the Baltimore Orioles on June 18.
The Rays (49-41) aim to supplant the New York Yankees for second place in the AL East while closing in on the first-place Toronto Blue Jays when they face the Tigers at 6:40 p.m. ET.
