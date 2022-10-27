World Series 2022: Schedule, Pairings, Results in Real Time

Updated: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6:30 a.m. ET

The Houston Astros are playing like the No. 1 seed in the American League, cruising into a another World Series after winning six straight postseason games.

They'll take on the Philadelphia Phillies, who were the No. 6 seed in the National League and have reached their first World Series since 2009 after upsetting St. Louis, Atlanta and San Diego.

Here is the complete schedule and pairings for the entire World Series. We will add results and update the schedule and the projected pitching matchups as they are announced.

World Series

GAME 1: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros: Friday, Oct. 28, 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. (TV: FOX)

Friday, Oct. 28, 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. (TV: FOX) GAME 2: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros: Saturday, Oct. 29, 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. (TV: FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 29, 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. (TV: FOX) GAME 3: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies: Monday, Oct. 31, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. (TV: FOX)

Monday, Oct. 31, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. (TV: FOX) GAME 4: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. (TV: FOX)

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. (TV: FOX) GAME 5: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. (TV: FOX)

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. (TV: FOX) GAME 6: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros: Friday, Nov. 4, 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. (TV: FOX)

Friday, Nov. 4, 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. (TV: FOX) GAME 7: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros: Saturday, Nov. 5, 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. (TV: FOX)

American League Championship Series

GAME 1, Houston Astros 4, New York Yankees 2: WP — Justin Verlander. LP — Clarke Schmidt. Save — Ryan Pressly. HR — New York, Harrison Bader 2nd inning off of Verlander; Anthony Rizzo 8th inning off of Rafael Montero. Houston, Yuri Gurriel 6th inning off Schmidt; Chas McCormack 6th inning off Schmidt; Jeremy Pena 7th inning off Frankie Montas. Wednesday, Oct. 19. Houston leads series 1-0.

GAME 2, Houston Astros 3, New York Yankees 2: WP — Framber Valdez. LP — Luis Severino. Save — Ryan Pressly. HR — Houston, Alex Bregman, 3rd inning off Severino with 2 on. Thursday, Oct. 20. Houston leads series 2-0.

GAME 3, Houston Astros 5, New York Yankees 0: WP — Cristian Javier. LP — Gerrit Cole. HR — Houston, Chas McCormack, 2nd inning off Cole with 1 on. Saturday, Oct. 22. Houston leads series 3-0.

WP — Cristian Javier. LP — Gerrit Cole. HR — Houston, Chas McCormack, 2nd inning off Cole with 1 on. Saturday, Oct. 22. GAME 4, Houston Astros 6, New York Yankees 5: WP — Hector Neris. LP — Jonathan Loaisiga. Save — Ryan Pressly. HR — Houston, Jeremy Pena, 2nd inning off Nestor Cortes with 2 on. New York, Harrison Badder, 6th inning off Neris. Sunday, Oct. 23. Houston win series 4-0.

AL Division Series

No. 2 New York Yankees vs. No. 3 Cleveland Guardians

GAME 1, New York Yankees 4, Cleveland Guardians 1: WP — Gerrit Cole. LP — Cal Quantrill. HR — Cleveland, Steven Kwan 3rd inning off Gerrit Cole . New York — Harrison Bader 3rd inning off Cal Quantrill; Anthony Rizzo 6th inning off Quantrill with one on. Tuesday, Oct. 11. New York leads series 1-0.

GAME 2, Thursday, Oct. 13: ppd., rain

GAME 2, Cleveland Guardians 4, New York Yankees 2: WP — Emmanuel Clase. LP — Jameson Taillon. HR — Cleveland, Amed Rosario 5th inning off Nestor Cortes.. New York — Giancarlo Stanton 1str inning off Shane Bieber; Friday, Oct. 13. Series tied 1-1.

GAME 3, Cleveland Guardians 6, New York Yankees 5: WP — Eli Morgan. LP — Clarke Schmidt. HR — Yankees, Aaron Judge 3rd inning with one on off Triston McKenzie; Oswaldo Cabrera 5th inning off McKenzie; Harrison Bader 7th inning off Sam Hentges. Saturday, Oct. 15. Cleveland leads series 2-1.

GAME 4, New York Yankees 4, Cleveland Guardians 2: WP — Gerrit Cole. LP — Cal Quantrill. Save — Wandy Peralta. HR — New York, Harrison Bader 3rd inning off Quantrill with one on. Cleveland, Josh Naylor, 4th inning off Cole. Sunday, Oct. 16. Series tied 2-2.

GAME 5, Monday, Oct. 17: ppd., rain

GAME 5, New York Yankees 5, Cleveland Guardians 1: WP — Nelson Cortes. LP — Aaron Civale. HR — New York, Giancarlo Stanton 1st inning off Civale with two on; Aaron Judge, 2nd inning off Sam Hentges with none on. Tuesday, Oct. 17. New York wins series 3-2.

No. 1 Houston Astros vs. No. 5 Seattle Mariners

GAME 1, Houston Astros 8, Seattle Mariners 7: WP — Rafael Montero. LP — Robbie Ray. HR — Seattle, J.P. Crawford 4th inning off Justin Verlander; Eugenio Suarez 7th inning off Cristan Javier. Houston, Yuri Gurriel 4th inning off Logan Gilbert; Alex Bregman 8th inning of Andres Munoz with one on; Yordan Alvarez 9th inning homer off Robbie Ray with two on. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Houston leads series 1-0.

GAME 2, Houston Astros 4, Seattle Mariners 2: WP — Hector Naris. LP — Luis Castillo. Save — Ryan Pressley. HR — Houston, Kyle Tucker 2nd inning of Luis Castillo; Yordan Alvarez 6th inning homer off Castillo with one on. Thursday, Oct. 13. Houston leads series 2-0.

GAME 3, Houston Astros 1, Seattle Mariners 0 (18 innings): WP — Luis Garcia. LP — Penn Murfee. HR — Houston, Jeremey Pena off Murphy in 18th inning. Saturday, Oct. 15. Houston wins series 3-0.

American League 2022 Playoffs — Wild Card Round

No. 6 Tampa Bay at No. 3 Cleveland

GAME 1, Cleveland Guardians 2, Tampa Bay Rays 1: WP — Shane Bieber. LP — Shane McClanahan. HR — Jose Siri, Tampa Bay, 6th inning; Jose Ramirez, Cleveland, 6th inning with one on. Friday, Oct. 7. Cleveland leads series 1-0. For complete game story, CLICK HERE

GAME 2, Cleveland Guardians 1, Tampa Bay Rays 0 (15 innings): WP — Sam Hentges. LP — Corey Kluber. HR — Oscar Gonzalez, Cleveland, 15th inning. Saturday, Oct. 8. Cleveland wins series 2-0.For complete game story, CLICK HERE

Jose Ramirez (right) hit a two-run homer to beat Tampa Bay in Game 1. (USA TODAY Sports)

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays

GAME 1, Seattle Mariners 4, Toronto Blue Jays 0:. WP — Luis Castillo. LP — Alek Manoah. HR — Cal Raleigh, Seattle, 1st inning with one on. Friday, Oct. 7. Seattle leads series 1-0.

GAME 2, Seattle Mariners 10, Toronto Blue Jays 9:. WP — Andres Munoz. LP — Jordan Romano. HR — Teoscar Hernández, Toronto, 2 (2nd inning with one on, , 4th inning); Carlos Santanta, Seattle, 6th inning with two on). Saturday, Oct. 8. Seattle wins series 2-0.

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh (29) watches his ball on a home run in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. (Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports)

National League 2022 playoffs

For the latest on gametimes, TV, starting pitchers and more for the 2022 National League playoffs, CLICK HERE