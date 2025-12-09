Former MLB Exec Pitches Blockbuster Trade Proposal Between Rays and Padres

The Tampa Bay Rays have already made a few moves with their roster, looking to improve a lineup that didn’t score nearly enough runs in 2025.

Third baseman Junior Caminero, first baseman Jonathan Aranda, second baseman Brandon Lowe and designated hitter Yandy Diaz were the only hitters who performed at an above-average level this past season.

That needs to change if the Rays are going to get back into the American League playoff picture. They aren’t going to ever spend at the same level as their AL East rivals, so they need to get creative when filling the weaknesses on the team.

One way to do that is by making trades. With catcher still a massive hole to address, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has pitched a bold trade proposal that could fix their issues behind the plate.

Jim Bowden pitches Rays, Padres blockbuster

Sep 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He has proposed a six-player deal with the San Diego Padres. Tampa Bay would send starting pitchers Drew Rasmussen and Shane Baz out west in exchange for catcher Ethan Salas and right-handed pitchers Humberto Cruz, Miguel Mendez and Bradgley Rodriguez.

That is a proposal that would make a lot of sense for the Padres. Their pitching staff is on the verge of suffering several major losses with Yu Darvish, Michael King and Robert Suarez all free agents.

There have been discussions of moving Mason Miller into a starting pitching role, but adding two players they can slot right into the rotation would enable San Diego to keep the strikeout machine at the backend of their bullpen.

As for the Rays, they would be getting back a ton of young talent that can be developed into long-term assets. The centerpiece of this proposed package is Salas, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Padres’ organization.

Only 19 years old, he was the No. 1-ranked international prospect in 2023. His defensive abilities are highly-regarded for someone of his age and are the strength of his profile right now. He has a 60 Arm and 70 Field grade.

Ethan Salas would solve Rays problems behind the plate

Feb 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (90) looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

At the very least, Tampa Bay can be confident in his ability to work with a pitching staff and perform defensively. If the bat ever comes around, he has All-Star potential and could address what has been a long-standing weakness for the franchise.

The pitchers are ranked No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 in the San Diego organization. Rodgriguez reached the Major Leagues in 2025 and had an electric debut with a 1.17 ERA across 7.2 innings pitched with nine strikeouts.

Calling him effectively wild would be appropriate since he hit three batters and walked three over that span. His velocity is popping as a relief pitcher, but there could be some starting pitcher upside as well.

Cruz had to undergo Tommy John surgery, so his 2026 will be delayed, but he was showing incredible command of his arsenal for a teenager.

High-upside pitching prospects of that caliber are exactly the kind of players the Rays excel at getting the most out of.

