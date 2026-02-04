Rays Top Pitching Prospect Predicted To Be Next Player to Debut

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for the start of the season soon, but they are still extremely active in their pursuit of upgrades. However, one spot that is still a bit of a question mark is in the rotation.

It has been a very busy winter for the Rays, who were just recently involved in another three-team deal. While they weren’t the main players in it, they did receive Ben Williamson from the Seattle Mariners, who could play a significant role for them as a right-handed infielder.

While that addition does help them fill a need, this is a team that is seemingly gearing a bit more toward the future than the present. With the American League East having tons of money to spend and Tampa Bay focusing on getting a new stadium in the coming years, that might not be the worst plan.

The Rays could certainly contend in 2026 if things go right for them, but that would likely involve some of their young players taking a step up.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently wrote about the Top 10 prospects in the Rays’ farm system and predicted that the next one to debut would be pitcher Brody Hopkins.

Rotation Spot Available

Montgomery Biscuit’s Brody Hopkins | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, in the rotation, there certainly seems to be a spot available on Opening Day. Currently, the Rays have Shane McClanahan, Ryan Pepiot, Drew Rasmussen, and Steven Matz scheduled to be the starters.

However, while they have four pitchers they envision as locks for the spot, two of them have some major question marks. McClanahan hasn’t pitched in the majors in two years now, and what he will be able to provide after missing so much time is undoubtedly unknown. Furthermore, Matz was a relief pitcher last year and struggled the last time he was a starter.

With some concerns, there could easily be more spots opening up in the rotation than just the one currently. Hopkins was really impressive for the team in the minors last year. While some more experience there makes sense to start the year, he is a prime candidate for a chance to be called up.

However, while he makes sense to be called up, Tre’ Morgan and Dominic Keegan are two sluggers who could see time in the majors soon as well. With the catcher position being one of need, Keegan could make the team with a strong spring. Overall, the Rays will be hoping that these young players can make an impact and help the team win games in 2026.

