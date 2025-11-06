Former MLB Exec Says Rays and Royals Are Perfect Trade Partners for One Simple Reason
The Tampa Bay Rays are going to be active this offseason, seeking upgrades at multiple spots on their roster. One position that they are once again looking to improve is catcher.
Since their inception, finding production behind the plate has been a challenge for the Rays. There have been a few individual standout performances, such as by Mike Zunino in 2021, when he was named an All-Star.
But consistent production from the position has been impossible to find. And that is part of the reason why Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has mentioned the Kansas City Royals as being such a strong trade partner for Tampa Bay this offseason.
Royals have multiple catching prospects that should interest Rays
The American League Central contenders currently have two of the best catching prospects in the sport: Carter Jensen and Blake Mitchell. They are the top two-ranked players in the organization, with Jensen making his MLB debut in 2025 and Mitchell being in High-A.
Both are well inside the top 100, with Jensen at No. 39 and Mitchell at No. 62. The only catching prospect ranked higher than Jensen is Samuel Basallo of the Baltimore Orioles. Mitchell is No. 8 at the position.
It would certainly be interesting to see what kind of deal the two teams could discuss. Swaps of top prospects are rare, but could the Rays offer outfielder Theo Gillen, the No. 65-ranked prospect in the sport and currently in Single-A, straight up for Mitchell?
In need of offensive help in the lineup, the Royals could have interest in Brandon Lowe or Yandy Diaz, two of the trade chips Tampa Bay will reportedly entertain moving this winter. But, it would be hard to envision either of them netting a top-100 prospect in return; could packaging them together get a deal done headlined by Mitchell?
It will be something worth keeping an eye on because the Rays need to find some help behind the plate. Alas, Mitchell wouldn’t offer any help immediately; his MLB ETA isn’t until 2027.
Rays catchers lacked production in 2025
But something will be done by the Tampa Bay front office in the coming weeks despite efforts being made recently. Multiple moves were made during the 2025 season to shake things up behind the plate, but nothing panned out to their desired level.
Danny Jansen was signed in free agency but traded to the Milwaukee Brewers during the year. Ben Rortvedt had a similar outcome, being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hunter Feduccia was acquired as part of that deal and given some opportunities in the Big Leagues. The Rays also acquired Nick Fortes from the Miami Marlins.
Right now, those two are the only catchers on the 40-man roster, but that is widely expected to change in the coming weeks. Whether it is via free agency or trade, the front office is going to make an addition to the catcher’s position this winter.