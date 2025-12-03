Giants Believed to be Potential Trade Partner for Rays' Star Slugger

The Tampa Bay Rays are trying to navigate the offseason with their eyes set on contending in 2026, while being mindful of their payroll.

Throughout the years, the Rays have been one of the best franchises in baseball at being able to put a good product on the field with a limited payroll. With new ownership coming in, the hope is that spending will start to increase in the near future, but in the meantime, the franchise will likely continue to operate as they have.

So far this winter, the team has not exercised the option on closer Pete Fairbanks, making him a free agent. This was a bit of a surprising move, especially considering he has drawn a lot of interest in free agency.

While he was set to make a lot of money, the team figured to have been able to trade him. Furthermore, Fairbanks wasn’t the only player the team had to make a decision on, but they elected to pick up the option on a star slugger. However, whether or not they keep him is yet to be determined.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Rays potentially making the decision to trade star slugger Brandon Lowe this winter. Furthermore, he mentioned the San Francisco Giants as a potential landing spot.

Lowe Makes Sense for Giants

There have been plenty of rumblings in recent years about the Rays potentially dealing Lowe. As one of the best offensive second basemen in the league, he would have no shortage of suitors and could be a game-changer if traded.

With Tampa Bay picking up his team option, he is now entering the final year of his contract, which makes him a prime trade candidate. While it does make sense for the team to potentially deal him in the long term, replacing the production that he brings to the lineup feels impossible at this point for the Rays.

In 2025, Lowe was named to the All-Star team and slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. Those types of numbers from a second baseman are hard to find, and it would be challenging to replace him and remain competitive in the American League East.

For the Giants, they have a need at second base and have been aggressive in trying to improve their lineup. Lowe would be an excellent fit for them as they try to catch up to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Overall, the time to trade Lowe might have finally arrived for the Rays if the price is right.

