Marlins Reportedly Sign Rays' Free Agent Outfielder to One-Year Deal

It has been a busy offseason for the Tampa Bay Rays, and there is still some work to be done.

At the very beginning of the offseason, the Rays started to make some roster decisions that they knew would have an impact on their plan this winter. Arguably, the most notable one was the team electing not to pick up the team option on closer Pete Fairbanks.

While that move saved them some money, it was a significant blow to the bullpen. Furthermore, the team figured to have been able to trade him for something worthwhile, but that might have taken some time.

While Fairbanks' becoming a free agent was a shocker, the decision to part ways with outfielder Christopher Morel didn’t come as much of a surprise. After struggling with the team for over a year and a half and the desire to improve their outfield production, Tampa Bay elected to let him go to free agency. Now, he has reportedly signed with a new team.

Ken Rosenthal recently reported that Morel has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Marlins.

Source confirms: Free agent Christopher Morel in agreement with Marlins on one-year contract, pending physical. Expected to mostly play 1B. Hope is Marlins hitting coach Pedro Guerrero will unlock him. First: @mikedeportes — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2025

Morel Seeking To Bounce Back

Expectations were high for Morel when he was the centerpiece in a trade that sent slugger Isaac Paredes to the Chicago Cubs. Unfortunately, the young slugger was never able to get it going with the Rays, and a change of scenery seems like it was needed.

During his time with Tampa Bay, he slashed .208/.277/.355 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI in 154 games played. The negative bWAR that he had during his time with the Rays is telling enough that it was time for both sides to move on.

However, at just 26 years old, the Marlins clearly think that they can help him turn his career around. Morel was a young player who had some success with the Cubs prior to being traded. In 2023, he slashed .247/.313/.508 with 26 home runs and 70 RBI in just 107 games played. The slugging percentage being over the .500 mark, there is clearly some potential there, but a lot of work to be done.

While the Marlins will be trying to fix Morel, Tampa Bay has been aggressively trying to improve their outfield. So far, they have added Jake Fraley and Cedric Mullins to a unit that has a lot of bodies to create some serious competition this coming campaign.

