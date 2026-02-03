Pressure on Young Rays Pitcher To Help Replace Shane Baz in Rotation

Heading into the MLB offseason, the Tampa Bay Rays had a few areas of weakness to address on their roster.

Everyone knew they needed more offense, but an under-the-radar need was their starting rotation. Adrian Houser was their only Major League player set to hit free agency, and it never hurts to have some pitching insurance.

In 2025, the Rays were incredibly fortunate when it came to the health of their starting rotation. Had Taj Bradley and Zack Littell not been traded, they would have had the same five core starters all season.

Houser, Joe Boyle, Ian Seymour and Griffin Jax were the only other players to start a game for Tampa Bay. With Shane McClanahan returning to the mix, it was easy to see why starting pitching would be overlooked as a need.

Shane Baz trade opened up spot in Rays rotation

Alas, that changed when the team decided to trade Shane Baz to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for prospects and a draft pick. The only outside addition the team made to offset that trade and Houser's signing with the San Francisco Giants was signing Steven Matz.

Unless another move is made ahead of spring training to bring in a veteran for the backend of the rotation, Tampa Bay will be turning to in-house options. One player to keep an eye on is Boyle.

Acquired from the Athletics, along with Will Simpson, Jacob Watters and a draft pick in exchange for Jacob Loepz and Jeffery Springs, the 2020 fifth-round pick showed some promise when pitching at the Major League level in 2025.

Boyle had 58 strikeouts in 52 innings and possesses some impressive raw stuff in his arsenal. Listed at 6-foot-8, he is an imposing presence on the mound, with his size making his repertoire look all the more impressive.

His average fastball velocity of 98.5 mph is in the 96th percentile. He has a strong whiff (29.0%) and strikeout (25.7%) rates. The offspeed pitches in his arsenal are already above average, with a Run Value of +2.

Joe Boyle has upside to work with

Alas, he did have a 4.67 ERA and has struggled at times with his control. He issued 28 walks last season and has a ghastly 14.3% walk rate in the Big League; the average is 8.4%.

Historically good at developing pitchers, Boyle could very well be the next youngster the Rays get the most out of. There are a lot of positives to work with based on his skill set thus far.

Tampa Bay is certainly hoping that he can take another step in the right direction because they will almost certainly need it. It is anyone’s guess what kind of workload McClanahan can provide since he hasn’t pitched in the Major League since 2023.

As of now, the plan is for Matz to be a starting pitcher again. But, he hasn’t done that full-time since 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays. Since that point, he has mixed in relief work as he battled injuries and ineffectiveness.

That leaves Boyle as an important piece of the puzzle heading into spring training this year. Showing an improved ability to work in the zone, he is in line to make major strides in 2026.

