Rays Believe Talented Slugger Can Bounce Back From Recent Struggles

With the new year almost here, the Tampa Bay Rays are focused on trying to improve and get their team set up for 2026.

It has certainly been an eventful offseason for the Rays, who have been very active this winter. Whether it be in free agency or on the trade market, Tampa Bay has been fairly aggressive, and this is a team that is going to have a different look than in 2025.

In free agency, the team was able to add a couple of veterans to help improve some areas of weakness, and the outfield was a top priority. This was a unit that struggled for the team last season and needed to be addressed. The additions of Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley should help with that, but the team will also be hopeful that a former talented player can bounce back.

Erik Neander recently spoke with Adam Berry of MLB about outfielder Josh Lowe and what the team is hoping to get from him in 2026.

“It’s been a tough couple of years. He knows that. We know that,” Neander said. “We’ve got an assortment of guys that we believe in more than what they provided last year. Josh is one of them.”

Lowe Will Still Have Opportunities

Even though the team has a lot of options in the outfield now, Lowe is still going to get some opportunities. In 2023, it appeared like the talented outfielder was on his way toward becoming one of the next bright stars for the Rays. He was able to slash .292/.335/.500 with 20 home runs, 83 RBI, and 32 stolen bases.

At just 25 years old that year, the future seemed extremely bright for him. Unfortunately, injuries have held him back the last two campaigns, and he hasn’t been able to come close to replicating that production.

In 2025, he slashed .220/.283/.366 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, and 18 stolen bases in just over 100 games played. Despite the struggles for the last two seasons, Tampa Bay is still optimistic that it will be able to turn things around. As a player who has shown the ability to hit 20 home runs and steal 30 bases in a year, the Rays will want to give him every chance possible to be able to do it again.

However, in case he is unable to perform, Tampa Bay has done a nice job of bringing in talented players to help the unit perform better offensively. Hopefully, Lowe will be able to remain healthy and be a valuable asset to the franchise once again.

