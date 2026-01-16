Rays Have Another Pitcher Selected to Team USA Roster for World Baseball Classic

Tampa Bay Rays fans are patiently awaiting when they will get to see their favorite players back on the field.

Spring training is right around the corner, with pitchers and catchers reporting in about a month. Shortly after that, the first full squad workout will occur around Feb. 17. The Rays’ first game of spring training is set for Feb. 21 against the Atlanta Braves.

Alas, there are going to be a few Tampa Bay players taking a few days off from spring training with the team. That is because they have multiple players who will represent and play for their respective countries in the World Baseball Classic.

While the rosters aren’t finalized yet, Rays fans are going to get to see some of their favorite players partaking in the tournament. The latest addition to one of the teams is right-handed pitcher Griffin Jax.

Griffin Jax added to Team USA roster for World Baseball Classic

Aug 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the tenth inning at Progressive Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

As shared by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Jax was added to the roster for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. This is a special moment for the talented relief pitcher because he is the first Air Force Academy graduate to have pitched in the MLB, and now he will be representing his country on the mound.

Jax is joining a loaded pitching staff that also includes his teammate in Tampa Bay, Garrett Cleavinger. The first chance fans will get to see either of them take the mound for Team USA is March 6, when they face off against Brazil in pool play of Group B.

According to Shawn Spradling, there are only three spots remaining on Team USA’s roster. They will be adding one more catcher, outfielder and relief pitcher to the roster ahead of the World Baseball Classic getting underway.

Along with Jax and Cleavinger, the Rays have some representation on the Dominican Republic team. Third base phenom Junior Caminero has committed to play with them, and he will share third base duties with Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians.

Tampa Bay Rays reliever Griffin Jax, the first Air Force Academy graduate in MLB history, also joins Team USA at the WBC. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 14, 2026

Acquired from the Minnesota Twins ahead of the MLB trade deadline in 2025, Jax is just getting started in his career with Tampa Bay. He made a strong first impression, appearing in 23 games after the trade, throwing 20 innings with 27 strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA.

There were some whispers that Jax could be stretched out to be in the mix for a spot in the starting rotation. But, with Pete Fairbanks not having his club option exercised and Mason Montgomery being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of the Brandon Lowe blockbuster, there is a need in the bullpen.

Jax was acquired to help bridge the gap late in games. The bullpen is where he should stay and will thrive with the Rays in 2026 and beyond, under team control through the 2027 campaign.

