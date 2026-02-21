These Two Rays Players Will Be Worth Keeping an Eye on Early in Spring Training

Spring training has finally arrived for the Tampa Bay Rays and the team will be facing the Atlanta Braves in their first matchup. While some players will be preparing for the regular season and easing back into things, others will be ramping up for the World Baseball Classic.

Following a disappointing 2025 campaign, the Rays will be hoping for much more in 2026. This was a team that was very active this winter, but the game plan was to keep a balance for this coming season and the future as well.

In the lineup, the decision to trade Brandon Lowe was arguably the most significant one made by the franchise. The talented slugger was an All-Star in 2025 and one of the best power hitters at his position in baseball.

Tampa Bay is going to have a hard time replacing that production on offense, but they will be hoping some of their young hitters continue to develop. While the lineup will have some new faces, the Rays also have a couple of emerging stars in their batting order.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about two key players to keep an eye on early in spring training for the Rays being Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero, who will both be preparing for the World Baseball Classic.

Early Reps Will Be Important

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

With the WBC set to be a really exciting tournament this year, both Aranda and Caminero will be hoping to make an impact and prove what they can do on the World stage. In 2025, both players had their breakout campaigns, and the Rays likely see each of them as key pieces for years to come.

Of the two, it was Caminero who really stood out in 2025. The young slugger proved that he was one of the best power hitters in baseball and put up some numbers not seen in years for someone his age.

What is really exciting is that he could be even better in 2026, and getting reps in the WBC will only help him improve. There will undoubtedly be some big moments for his team, and Caminero will be looking to shine.

For both him and Aranda, expect to see them playing quite a bit to prepare for the tournament in the coming weeks. They will need more playing time than most to be ready to go. Hopefully, each will play well and be ready for the start of the regular season with some momentum built already.