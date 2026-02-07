Rays' Infielder Will Need To Improve Offensively To Keep Starting Job

With pitchers and catchers getting ready to report soon for the Tampa Bay Rays, it will be interesting to see what the team can accomplish in 2026.

This winter, the Rays have been extremely active trying to find the balance between being a contender this year while thinking about the future as well. This is business as usual for Tampa Bay and something that they have done well most of the time.

However, for the last two years, the team has missed the playoffs, and the farm system has also taken a bit of a step back without top-end talent. The front office clearly tried to improve the farm system with a couple of moves this winter, and that will be key for the team going forward.

Due to their low payroll, developing homegrown talent and acquiring it in trades is key. However, while the front office thinks about the future, they do have a few players that they will be hoping to get some more out of in 2026.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about Rays’ shortstop Taylor Walls as a player with something to prove this year for the franchise.

Walls Likely to Start?

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The shortstop position is one that has been highly talked about this winter, and the Rays have potentially thought about seeking some upgrades for it. However, while they might have been looking to upgrade, they do have a couple of options to start on Opening Day, and Walls is the likely favorite.

In 2025, Walls was one of the best defenders at the position in the league and was nominated as a finalist for the American League Gold Glove award. While he didn’t end up winning the award, that doesn’t take away from the fact that he had an excellent season defensively.

While Walls can be an impact player in the field, he didn’t provide much for Tampa Bay offensively. In 2025, he slashed .220/.280/.319 with four home runs and 38 RBI. Even though his defense brings value, a sub-.600 OPS is hard to swallow.

The talented defender might have the inside track to be the starter on Opening Day, but top prospect Carson Williams will be trying to win the job as well. He has more of an upside offensively and giving him an opportunity could be something that is in the cards sooner rather than later. With a talented prospect right behind him, Walls will certainly have something to prove in order to be the starting shortstop.

