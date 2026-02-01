Rays' Top Prospect Predicted To Win Starting Job for Opening Day

As the Tampa Bay Rays start to prepare for the start of spring training, they will have some questions that will need to be answered.

With the start of the season quickly approaching, most of the major moves for the Rays are likely done. While they could still seek some upgrades, it likely wouldn’t be a major splash. However, there are still a couple of spots where some external help would make sense.

Tampa Bay does have the desire to be a contender in the American League East this year. However, in order for that to happen, it feels like things will have to go right and certain young players will have to step up. This is a franchise that made some moves this winter to improve, but more of the focus has seemingly been on the future.

After trying to restock the farm system with a couple of trades, the team will be hoping that their top prospect is going to be ready to make an impact for the team in 2026 at a position of need.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted what the Rays’ lineup would look like on Opening Day. At shortstop, it was predicted that Carson Williams would win the job.

Will Williams Be Ready?

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

As the top prospect in the system and someone who got some experience in the majors at the end of last season, Williams is going to be a key player to watch at spring training. With a solid defensive shortstop in Taylor Walls, Tampa Bay doesn’t have to rush their star prospect, but they undoubtedly want to see him succeed soon.

While Walls is a great defender, he didn’t bring much to the team on offense last season, and that likely won’t change. That certainly makes Williams being ready to contribute important to help the lineup.

Even though he is a highly regarded prospect, he didn’t hit the ground running in 2025. Williams has the potential to be a really good player both defensively and offensively, but he has to cut down on his swings and misses.

Currently, offensive production seems to be a bit of a concern for Tampa Bay at a couple of positions, including shortstop. If Williams can make the Opening Day roster and be the starter, he has the ability to provide them with some nice pop from the position. However, while he has a ton of talent, he will have to prove himself this spring.

