Rays Lose Right-Handed Pitcher to White Sox in Second Round of Rule 5 Draft

The Tampa Bay Rays haven’t hit it big during the Rule 5 Draft like some of their peers around the league. But they have found some recent success with relief pitcher Kevin Kelly.

In 2022, the Rays traded for Kelly, who was selected by the Colorado Rockies from the Cleveland Guardians. He was excellent in his first two seasons with Tampa Bay, making 125 appearances in 2023 and 2024.

A 2.88 ERA and 119 strikeouts were recorded across 137.2 innings. He had a 143 ERA+ and 1.38 FIP, pitching incredibly well for someone who was as inexperienced as he was.

However, his performance slipped in 2025. Kelly had a 5.90 ERA in 41 appearances and 39.2 innings pitched. Eligible for arbitration for the first time in his career, he could have his work cut out for him to earn a spot in the Rays’ bullpen in 2026.

Alas, there will be no Kelly-esque performances for Tampa Bay this year, at least from the Rule 5 Draft. Tampa Bay, which owned the No. 10 pick, elected to pass on picking a player in the first round. They did the same in the second round.

Rays lose right-handed pitcher to White Sox in Rule 5 Draft

Sep 26, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) in the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Rays, they did lose a player in the draft. The Chicago White Sox used both of their picks in the 2026 Rule 5 Draft, selecting right-handed pitcher Jedixson Paez from the Boston Red Sox in the first round and Alexander Alberto from Tampa Bay in the second.

Signed as an international free agent on Nov. 15, 2019, he had been with the Rays organization since. He made his professional debut in 2021 in the Dominican Summer League and pitched the following two years at the Rookie Ball level with the Florida Complex League Rays.

Alberto did reach High-A Bowling Green this year and found some success. He had a 2.83 ERA across 35 innings with 45 strikeouts, operating exclusively out of the bullpen.

In 2025, between Single-A Charleston and Bowling Green, he surrendered only one home run in 48.2 innings with a strong 2.59 ERA. Standing an imposing 6-foot-8, there are a lot of tools to work with for the young right-hander.

Alberto just turned 24 years old in November and is scratching the surface of his potential. It is disappointing for the Rays to have lost him, given their track record of developing hurlers, but the White Sox have a potential steal on their hands.

