Rays Might Have Clear Front-Runner to Be Starting Second Baseman on Opening Day

The Tampa Bay Rays are starting to see their roster take shape for 2026, but there are still a couple of big questions for the team.

As expected, the Rays have made a number of moves this winter and have been quite active. However, as the team tries to compete in 2026, they have also had their eye on the future. Some moves made by Tampa Bay helped in the short term, but the most significant ones had the long-term outlook in mind

With the American League East being incredibly talented, the Rays currently don’t appear to be a contender. The decision to trade Brandon Lowe especially weakened the roster and the lineup significantly. While the return for him was a good one, headlined by outfielder Jacob Melton, there isn’t a viable option on the team to replace what he brought to the table offensively.

While the team could seek an external option to improve at the position, they do have a couple of internal options that they might try to battle it out in spring training. Recently, Adam Berry of MLB predicted that it would be Richie Palacios winning the starting job for Opening Day.

Richie Palacios Predicted to Start

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

As Tampa Bay tries to figure out what to do at second base, Palacios certainly makes sense as the favorite as of now to be the starter. The 28-year-old has some good positional flexibility, but second base will present him with the opportunity to start in 2026.

He has been with the Rays for the last two years now, and the results have been mixed. In a small sample size last year, he slashed .333/.396/.452 in 17 games. With an OPS over .800 in less than a month of games, there is some offensive potential for Palacios.

Tampa Bay will undoubtedly be hoping that if he is going to be the starter, he will be able to sustain that type of production over the course of an entire season. The Rays are a team that currently needs some help offensively, and second base is an area of concern for them.

With plenty of time left this offseason to make a move and try to improve, it will be interesting to see if second base is an area they look to upgrade. If they choose not to, Palacios appears to be the front-runner for the starting job.

