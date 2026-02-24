Rays' New Prospect Turning Heads Quickly During Spring Training

With spring training underway, the Tampa Bay Rays are finally getting a chance to get on the field and see what their roster will look like for the 2026 campaign.

Coming into the spring, there are going to be numerous players and positions to keep an eye on for the Rays. This was a team that underwent quite a bit of change this winter, and they will be trying to snap a two-year playoff drought.

Due to some of the struggles of the past couple of years, shaking things up a bit does make sense for Tampa Bay. This is a team that needed to improve their farm system, and they were able to accomplish that by trading a couple of key players like Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz this offseason.

While the loss of Lowe, especially, is going to impact the team for 2026, they did receive a talented player in return for him. Getting a great prospect in Jacob Melton could be a wise move long-term, and with a home run to kick off the spring, he might be ready to help sooner than expected.

Melton Makes Strong Early Impression

Jacob Melton has been blistering baseballs in BP. He shows off the raw power that makes him a top prospect for @RaysBaseball and a future star in centerfield pic.twitter.com/koajwIyIWh — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) February 22, 2026

While spring training has just started, Melton was one of the big acquisitions for the team this winter. In the trade that sent Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates, it was the talented outfielder who came to the Rays as part of the three-team deal.

Melton got his feet wet with the Houston Astros in 2025, but like many other young players making their debut, the results weren’t great. However, he has been able to put up some impressive work in the minors and has come into spring training as a player to watch.

Even though the team focused on upgrading the outfield quite a bit this winter with the additions of Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley, they likely wouldn’t hesitate to use Melton right away if he is deemed ready.

With the impressive home run to kick off the spring, he might be ready to prove that he indeed should be in the majors on Opening Day. If that ends up being the case, it would be a good problem for Tampa Bay to have with a number of strong options in the outfield. Unfortunately, they are a bit heavy from the left-hand side of the unit, which could create some issues.

If the start of his spring is any indication, Melton might be ready to make an impact for the Rays right away following the trade to acquire him. That could be a great thing for the franchise both in 2026 and beyond, considering they will be very high on him.