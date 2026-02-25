Rays' New Addition Hoping to Have Bounce-Back Season in 2026

The Tampa Bay Rays have started spring training, and the team is working on figuring out what their roster will look like. With a busy free agency, they will be hoping one of their new additions makes an impact.

After missing the playoffs for the last two years, the Rays were an active team in free agency, looking to add in areas of need. Of the needs for the team, two of the key areas were the outfield and the starting rotation.

Both of those units were reshaped this winter, and it will be important for them to be improved. In the outfield, improving this unit offensively could arguably be the most important thing for the Rays.

This was a unit that really struggled in 2025, and a majority of it has been completely overhauled. With some new players coming in both free agency and via trades, Tampa Bay will be hoping to see more of a spark from the new faces. However, one addition stands out as the one that could really make the biggest difference.

Cedric Mullins recently spoke with Adam Berry of MLB about a fresh start and having a bounce-back season with the Rays.

"I always look at myself and say that I can do better. It’s a matter of taking the offseason, reflecting on how the season went, and trying to make adjustments to be better every day.”

Mullins Could Provide Needed Help

After a long and successful tenure with the Baltimore Orioles, the team elected to trade Mullins to the New York Mets at the deadline, with the franchise being out of the playoff hunt. Moving a veteran like Mullins on an expiring deal was no surprise for the Orioles at the time, but his performance with the Mets was.

The former All-Star was a very productive player for Baltimore over the course of his career, but he was terrible with New York. His struggles undoubtedly contributed to him not getting the type of contract he was likely hoping for and instead taking a one-year deal.

Now, Mullins will be seeking to have a bounce-back season, and he could be a key contributor for the team in 2026. With improving offensive production being a goal for the Rays this winter, the former All-Star has the ability to help in that area. He has a nice mix of power and speed and could be what they are seeking. With an opportunity to prove himself in Tampa Bay, Mullins will be hoping to bounce back following a bad second half with the Mets.