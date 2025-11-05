Rays Rightfully on the Rise in MLB Power Rankings Heading Into Offseason
The 2025 MLB season wasn’t overly successful for the Tampa Bay Rays. It was the first time since 2016 that they failed to win at least 80 games in a 162-game campaign, going 77-85.
Despite the underwhelming results in terms of their win-loss record, there were several positives to take away from the team’s performance. And, the front office knows exactly what they need to target this offseason to help elevate the team to the next level.
The Rays are heading in the right direction, as evidenced by their placement in the MLB power rankings for all 30 teams heading into the offseason, compiled by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
Where did Rays land in MLB power rankings?
Tampa Bay has been placed at No. 19. That is a little bit of an improvement compared to where they ranked heading into the 2025 regular season, when they were ranked at No. 21.
That goes to show how promising their outlook is that they moved up two spots despite winning only 77 games. With only one Major League free agent on the roster, starting pitcher Adrian Houser, there is reason to believe the team can make enough improvements year-over-year to contend for a playoff spot in 2026.
What will determine just how bright their outlook gets is how they operate this offseason. With a new ownership group in place, some people are wondering whether the Rays will be more aggressive in terms of adding pieces to their roster and increasing payroll.
It will be telling what kind of budget the front office is operating on by how their expensive players are treated. Closer Pete Fairbanks, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and second baseman Brandon Lowe are considered trade chips because of how high their salaries are for 2026.
Fairbanks has a $12.5 million team option. Diaz is coming back for $12 million, and Lowe has a club option worth $11.5 million as well.
How aggressive will Rays be in slashing payroll?
In years past, it would be a forgone conclusion that the trio would be on the move in an effort to save salary. But, this winter, it sounds as if Fairbanks is the likeliest to be on the move, but the other two could be retained.
Paying a closer that kind of money with only one year of team control is a tough sell for Tampa Bay. They have another proven late-game arm in the bullpen, Griffin Jax, who could slide right into the closer’s role. Edwin Uceta was electric in 2025 as well.
With their lineup desperately needing an upgrade, it is hard to envision the team willingly moving on from two of their four above-average producers at the plate.
But if they can address another need on the team by trading them, such as a catcher or outfielder, the front office will have to strongly consider it.
The Rays aren’t ever going to be major players in free agency, so conducting trades is their easiest route to bringing in talent to address weaknesses on the roster.