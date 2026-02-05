Rays' Rightfully Receive Strong Grade from Recent Three-Team Deal

It has been a very busy winter for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the team will be hoping that the moves they have made will help them not only in 2026 but for years to come.

After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, the goal for the Rays in 2026 is certainly to snap that drought. In the American League East, that is going to be extremely challenging with all four other teams in the division improving with some significant splashes.

Even though Tampa Bay might not be able to spend like those teams, they did revamp the roster and could hang with those teams. Depth appears to be a strength of the team, not only in the majors but in the farm system as well. Manager Kevin Cash is going to be gifted with a team that he will be able to play a lot of matchups with, and that could result in his having success.

Recently, the team was able to add another one of those depth-type additions to the roster in a three-team deal with the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals. In the exchange, Tampa Bay ended up with infielder Ben Williamson.

David Schoenfield of ESPN recently graded the three-team deal in which the Rays were able to acquire Ben Williamson from the Mariners. He gave Tampa Bay a solid grade of a ‘B’ for the move.

Williamson Could Be a Productive Player

Seattle Mariners third baseman Ben Williamson | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While he might not be a star, the 25-year-old is going to be able to play a significant role as a right-handed bat in the infield. As a good defender at multiple positions, he will be providing the team with some excellent versatility.

The young slugger is a good contact hitter, but likely won’t provide the team much in the way of power. However, with him likely to be in a platoon along the infield, he very well could see anywhere from 300 to 400 at-bats.

Tampa Bay making a move like this to improve the depth and provide versatility is something that they do well, and they didn’t have to give up much to get him. Even though the infield seems a bit crowded on paper, there is some nice balance for the unit now. Overall, a grade of a ‘B’ is very fair for the acquisition of Williamson. With the Rays filling a need and improving their depth, it certainly makes a lot of sense for them.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: