Rays' Shortstop Named Top 100 Prospect in MLB Heading into 2026

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a busy winter so far, and it appears that the team will be focusing on the future while hoping for some things to go right in 2026.

After missing the playoffs for the last two seasons, the Rays came into the winter hoping to make some improvements and get back to being a contender. Unfortunately, that is no easy task in the American League East. This winter, all of the other teams in the division made some significant upgrades, and Tampa Bay simply doesn’t have the payroll to keep up.

This winter, the team has tried to find the balance between being a contender and looking toward the future. However, while some of the moves that they have made in free agency will help for 2026, the trades following those signings were geared more toward the future. Fortunately, the Rays got good returns in the trades, and this is a very strong farm system.

Jim Callis of MLB recently released the Top 100 prospects for MLB Pipeline. Making the list for the Rays as the highest-ranked prospect was shortstop Carson Williams, coming in ranked 63rd.

Williams Still Highly Regarded

The talented shortstop got a chance with Tampa Bay at the end of 2025, with injuries and players being traded. As one of the top prospects in the system last year as well, there was a lot of hype surrounding his call-up.

Unfortunately, the young slugger really struggled at the plate when given the opportunity. In .172/.219/.354 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 32 games played. The numbers obviously weren’t great for Williams, but he did flash some of his potential.

At the shortstop position, Williams has a good amount of power and is a strong defender as well. That combination is rare and one of the reasons why the team is very high on him. However, while he’s got good power, he has to continue to work on his plate discipline and cut down on the swings and misses.

Coming into 2026, it will be interesting to see what the plan for him will be. After getting his feet wet in the majors last year, he very well might have the chance to compete for the starting job. The Rays do have a great defender in Taylor Walls at the position in case he isn’t ready just yet, but this coming campaign has to be the one that Williams gets a shot.

