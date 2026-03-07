Breaking Down Which Rays Prospects Actually Matter in 2026

As spring training continues for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is still evaluating talent for the 2026 season. With a lot of new faces following a busy offseason, the Rays will have numerous decisions to make regarding talent.

Following missing the playoffs the last two years, the Rays made some notable changes to their roster with an eye toward the future a bit. Tampa Bay has always done a good job at having a strong farm system, but some mediocre drafting in recent years has resulted in the farm system lacking some high-end talent.

Even though the Rays might not have one of the Top 10 prospects in baseball, they do have a lot of depth. Over the course of a long season and with depth at the major league level being important, the same can also be said about the minors.

With the direction and the ability for Tampa Bay to contend being a bit uncertain this year, some of their prospects should be getting a real shot in the majors. While some will undoubtedly get called up along the way, two of them in particular figure to be very important.

Which Prospects Matter for the Rays in 2026?

Of all of the prospects in the system for Tampa Bay, the two that could be the most important for them this year is outfielder Jacob Melton and shortstop Carson Williams.

Melton was the top prize for the Rays this winter in the three-team trade in which they sent Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The talented outfielder got a taste of the majors in 2025 with the Houston Astros but didn’t hit the ground running. Despite not having a great debut, he is a player who projects to have a good amount of power and is already an excellent defender.

In addition to Melton being an important prospect, arguably even more important is Williams. While Taylor Walls is a great defender at the position, he doesn’t provide much at the plate. Like Melton, Williams didn’t hit the ground running for the Rays either when he got the chance at the plate in 2025.

Despite neither player getting their career in the majors off to a great start, they are arguably two of the best prospects in the system and also two that could make an impact in 2026. With Opening Day quickly approaching, both are still fighting for a potential spot on the roster.