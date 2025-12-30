Rays' Talented Outfielder Predicted To Have Breakout Season in 2026

With the start of the new year almost here for the Tampa Bay Rays, the franchise will be starting to plan out what 2026 is going to look like.

So far this winter, the Rays have been very busy in both free agency and on the trade market. This should come as no surprise, with the team generally being active. So far, the plan has been to add to help for the short-term, but also to be thinking about the future.

This offseason is far from a finished product for Tampa Bay with multiple needs still to address. However, the moves they have made so far have been good ones. While the trading of Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz might have stung a bit, the returns for them in both deals were fantastic on paper.

Now, the franchise is starting to once again stockpile some young talent, and it will be exciting to see how they develop. The farm system is absolutely loaded for them, and they have some young talent that will also be seeking to break out.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about outfielder Chandler Simpson being a player who could have a breakout season for the Rays in 2026.

Competition Will be Stiff

Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Even though Simpson got plenty of playing time in 2025, this is a crowded outfield for Tampa Bay as of now. So far this winter, while they have gotten rid of a couple of players, they have added veterans Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley in free agency. Furthermore, they also acquired the talented prospect Jacob Melton from the Houston Astros.

In the case of Mullins and Fraley, Mullins should be expected to be an everyday starter for the team. Fraley will be more in a platoon role, but is a proven hitter against right-handed pitching and will warrant playing time.

Melton’s status will be a bit of an unknown. He struggled a bit with the Astros when called upon, and the Rays will be careful with his progression in their system. With spots being limited, it will be interesting to see where Simpson lands.

He proved in 2025 that he can be an excellent base-stealer, and that is always valuable to have. Tampa Bay will be hoping that good competition in the outfield will bring out the best of the best in some of their younger players, like Simpson, and he’s got some appealing tools to be an outstanding player.

