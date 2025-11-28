Rays Trade Two Veteran Sluggers in Three-Team Hypothetical Trade Proposal

The Tampa Bay Rays are in the middle of the holiday season with free agency and the offseason in full swing.

It has been a somewhat quiet winter overall with Thanksgiving just passing. Things will likely start to heat up with the Winter Meetings coming up in about a week, and that’s when some moves will likely start to happen.

For the Rays, they are going to be mentioned frequently in rumors with a couple of talented veteran sluggers nearing the end of their contracts. Tampa Bay historically trades players in that category, and it will be interesting to see if that happens this offseason or the team sees if they can contend in the challenging American League East.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB recently proposed some wild trades that would turn heads this offseason. For the Rays, they were involved in a hypothetical three-team deal with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves.

Rays Trade Their Veterans in Wild Proposal

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In the three-team proposal, Tampa Bay sends Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz to the Brewers. Furthermore, Milwaukee also received prospects Cam Caminiti and Diego Tornes for the Braves. Atlanta was able to bring back star pitcher Freddy Peralta in the deal. Also, the Rays received Joey Ortiz, Tate Southisene, and Blake Buckhalter.

This is certainly a massive proposal and one that helps fill the needs of the teams involved. The Brewers would not only be getting some firepower for their offense with Diaz and Lowe, but also some promising prospects as well.

For the Braves, Peralta is obviously the biggest trade chip involved, and he would be able to be a fixture at the top of their rotation. Trading great starters is something that Milwaukee is accustomed to doing and they would be getting a nice return.

In the deal, Tampa Bay gets some help at shortstop with Joey Ortiz coming back in the deal. Shortstop is a position of need for the Rays, and the young slugger would provide them with some depth at the position. However, the real prizes for them would be the two talented prospects to help them long-term.

While the hypothetical proposal is a long shot, it is a fun trade idea to break down. It’s still uncertain what the plan is going to be this winter for Lowe and Diaz, but they have the potential to help contenders if made available.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: