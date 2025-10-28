Remembering the Hiring of Lou Piniella From Mariners by the Rays Over Two Decades Ago
The early days of the Tampa Bay Rays, when they were known as the Devil Rays, were filled with a lot of losing. There wasn’t much success being found on the field early on for the expansion franchise.
Larry Rothschild was the first manager to lead the team. He went 205-294, getting relieved of his duties only 14 games into the 2001 season, and was replaced by Hal McRae.
He did enough over the final 148 games of the campaign to be brought back as manager for the 2022 season. The Devil Rays would take a step back that year, setting a franchise record for losses with 106.
Unsurprisingly, McRae was let go after that season. What ensued next was a shocking turn of events, with Tampa Bay going big game hunting for their next manager.
Lou Piniella signs with Devil Rays on this date 23 years ago
The Devil Rays pursued Tampa Bay native Lou Piniella, who was managing the Seattle Mariners. Coming off three consecutive years of at least 91 victories, there was optimism that he would help turn around the franchise.
It was not cheap for the franchise to even negotiate with Piniella and the Mariners. Just to get negotiations going, they had to part ways with All-Star outfielder Randy Winn, who was sent to Seattle.
Eventually, on Oct. 28, 2002, the two sides agreed to a deal. The Devil Rays signed the, at the time, two-time Manager of the Year Award winner, to a four-year, $13 million contract.
Excitement was certainly on the rise. A native of the city, there was optimism that he would help turn the cellar-dwelling franchise around on the field. Improvement was shown by the team right out of the gate.
In Year 1 under Piniella, the team improved by eight victories, winning 63 games. Another step forward was taken in Year 2, winning a franchise record 70 games. It was also the first time they didn’t finish last in the American League East.
Disappointingly, the positive momentum stopped at that point. Tampa Bay would win 67 games in 2005 and be back in last place in the division.
Piniella was replaced by Joe Maddon in 2006. For two years, the franchise remained mired in futility, but in 2008, with a name change to the Rays, they broke through. 97 games were won, winning the AL East for their first playoff berth and advancing to the World Series, where they were defeated by the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.
Piniella would not manage in 2006, but was hired by the Chicago Cubs in 2007. He would lead the team to the postseason twice and to three winning campaigns. But he was fired after a 51-74 start in the 2010 season, and has not managed since.