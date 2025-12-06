Suprise Position Deemed 'Biggest Hole' for Rays to Address This Offseason

The Tampa Bay Rays are heading into the winter looking to make some improvements to keep up in the challenging American League East.

So far this offseason, the Rays have seen their division get better and better, while Tampa Bay is likely to keep their payroll about the same. While increased spending will hopefully come in the near future, this is a team that will be operating as they have for at least the next couple of years, it seems.

Even though the payroll might not change much, the team does have some needs, and they have started to address that. One of the areas that the team wanted to improve was their offensive production from their outfield. So far, the team has signed both Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley to help in that area.

While the outfield is likely set for now in terms of upgrades, the team will be seeking some help in a few areas. However, some spots are going to be a bit more pressing than others. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the biggest roster hole for the Rays, surprisingly being in their bullpen.

Reliever Being Considered a Roster Hole is Surprising

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of the most shocking moves by any team this winter was Tampa Bay electing not to exercise the team option for closer Pete Fairbanks. While the right-hander was set to make north of $10 million in 2026, he has now become a very desirable free agent.

After saving 27 games and totaling an ERA of 2.83, the veteran proved that he could be a very effective closer, and his market is strong in free agency. With the team electing to let him walk, the franchise had to have felt comfortable with what they had in the bullpen.

Even though Fairbanks has been a good closer for the team, this is a franchise that is no stranger to using a bullpen-by-committee setup. That will likely be the course of action for the team in 2026, and they have a fair amount of depth in the unit.

While they might have depth, that likely won’t stop them from exploring some options. However, they certainly won’t be looking to spend in this area after letting Fairbanks leave. If Tampa Bay can find a veteran or a pitcher looking to prove himself, that would be the course of action for the franchise to add some depth.

