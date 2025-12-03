Tampa Bay Rays Sign Former Orioles, Mets Slugger to One-Year Deal

With free agency starting to heat up, the Tampa Bay Rays have made a signing to help improve an area of need.

Coming into the winter, the Rays were a team that was hoping to make some improvements and contend in the American League East. This was a team that had a positive run differential in 2025 but still finished the campaign eight games under the .500 mark.

The positive run differential is a reason why the franchise believes that they can be better, but they knew work was going to be needed to be done. Of the needs for the franchise, the most pressing figures are the starting rotation, catcher, and outfield.

So far, the team has been mostly quiet this winter, but they reportedly have agreed to a one-year deal with former Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets outfielder Cedric Mullins.

Mullins Helps Fill a Need

Rays, OF Cedric Mullins agree to 1-year deal, per multiple reports including MLB's @Feinsand. pic.twitter.com/VfmQ3hCjBo — MLB (@MLB) December 3, 2025

With offensive production from the outfield and especially in the slugging department being a need, Mullins is a nice fit for Tampa Bay on a one-year deal. The slugger has spent most of his career with the Orioles, and the Rays know him very well.

However, as part of Baltimore’s fire sale at the trade deadline, the team elected to trade Mullins to the Mets. Provided with an opportunity to help New York, the slugger really struggled in the second half and was a non-factor for the franchise.

In 2025, it was indeed a tale of two seasons for Mullins. With the Orioles, he slashed 229/.305/.433 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 91 games played. However, things went poorly with New York. In 42 games, he slashed .182/.284/.281 in 42 games played.

While his time with the Mets might not have gone well, Mullins is a fairly proven slugger in the Majors and could be a nice addition for the Rays. This is a team that certainly needed someone capable of hitting 20 home runs in the outfield, and he will provide that.

Furthermore, while Tampa Bay was likely drawn to his ability to hit the baseball out of the park, he can also run the bases well. Mullins stole 22 bases in 2025, falling just short of a 20/20 campaign.

Overall, this is a savvy move by the Rays to take a chance on a player who struggled in the second half of the season, but who does have a strong resume. With the outfield getting crowded, a potential trade of one of their young outfielders could be coming next.

