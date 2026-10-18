Rays One Win Away From World Series Following Great Performance by Drew Rasmussen

The Tampa Bay Rays came into a big Game 5 with the series tied up at two games apiece following their offense coming alive in Game 4.

Following some notable offensive struggles in the first three games of the series, the Rays were able to finally get their offense going in Game 4. This was a unit that didn’t score more than three runs in a game for the first three games of the series, and that, not shockingly, resulted in the team losing two of the first three games.

Fortunately, Tampa Bay came alive and evened the series up for Game 5. To start things out with the series tied, the Rays were able to continue their offensive momentum.

Rays Start Strong

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (14) hits a sacrifice bunt during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first inning, it was Tampa Bay that was able to strike first. With some excellent pressure on the Rays to start things off, it was Jonny DeLuca who was able to work a walk to score the first run of the game for Tampa Bay.

Following the success in the first inning, the Rays were able to build on their lead with an RBI single by Jonathan Aranda in the second inning. The talented first baseman was one of the best run producers in the league, and seeing him get an RBI in a big spot was good.

In the third inning, the Rays were able to tack on one more run. A single by Liam Hicks scored Chandler Simpson, giving Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead.

The Guardians would finally strike back in the bottom of the sixth inning with Chase DeLauter grounding out to score the first run of the game for the Rays.

With it being such a pivotal Game 5 with the series tied at 2-2, it was a really strong performance by Drew Rasmussen. The right-hander came through, allowing just one run in seven innings of work. As the ace of the staff, that is exactly what Tampa Bay needed to see.

Following the great performance from Rasmussen, it was Cam Booser who came in and got the first two batters out. However, it was Tyler Wells who was called upon to get the final out of the eighth inning.

With a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning, it was no surprise to see Tampa Bay turn it over to Bryan Baker to close things out. The great closer of the Rays was able to come in an get the save with relative ease.

Next up for the Rays will be a quick turnaround, and they will be back at home for Game 6 on Monday night. If Tampa Bay is able to win on Monday, they will be punching their ticket to the World Series.