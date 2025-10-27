Inside The Rays

Rays Were Smart To Bring Back Relief Pitcher Who Ended Last Season on High Note

The Tampa Bay Rays made a smart decision bringing back a relief pitcher on a minor league deal.

MLB free agency won’t start until a few days after the completion of the World Series, but the Tampa Bay Rays recently signed a pitcher to a minor league deal.

A few days ago, according to the minor league transaction roundup shared by Matt Eddy of Baseball America, the team brought back Kodi Whitley on a minor league deal. He has not made an appearance at the Major League level since 2022 with the St. Louis Cardinals, but a path to the Big League could exist with the Rays.

A lot of changes could be coming to the Tampa Bay bullpen this winter. Closer Pete Fairbanks is a very popular name on the trade market and could be traded to the highest bidder in the coming weeks.

Manuel Rodriguez, who has performed at a high level during his tenure with the Rays, will be sidelined throughout the early part of the 2026 campaign. There are a lot of relief pitchers who are arbitration eligible; the team may opt to non-tender as well.

And of course, there are always openings for players who perform well over the winter and in spring training. If Whitley can carry over the production he had upon his return to the mound in 2025 into 2026, he will put himself in a position to be considered for a spot.

Kodi Whitley showed some promise near end of 2025

After not pitching in 2024, he missed about half of this past season because of injury, but performed at a high level upon his return to the mound. In 28.2 innings between the Florida Complex League, Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham, he struck out 38 batters with a 4.08 ERA.

Should he make it back to the Major Leagues, he has one option year remaining. That could give Whitley an advantage when being considered for a spot on the 40-man roster with Tampa Bay.

His work in the Big Leagues thus far hasn’t been in very high-leverage situations, but he has performed well when his number has been called.

In 42.2 Major League innings with the Cardinals, he has a 3.38 ERA. He has recorded 44 strikeouts and has an ERA+ of 120.

There is no harm in bringing Whitley back to see what kind of progress he makes in the offseason and spring training. He will be only 31 years old on Opening Day, so there should be plenty left in the tank for him to offer.

