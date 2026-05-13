This Rays' Pitching Prospect Has Been Red-Hot This Season

The Tampa Bay Rays are playing some excellent baseball and have blown past expectations so far this year. However, this is a team that is always thinking about the future, and they pride themselves on having a strong farm system.

Even with the new ownership changes, it is still business as usual for the Rays, who are operating with a smaller budget until they can figure out their stadium plans. While it appeared like that could be their downfall in the American League East this year, the team is in first place and showing no signs of slowing down.

Even though injuries have been a bit of an issue, the Rays’ rotation has been their greatest strength so far this year. This is a unit that has been one of the best in baseball, and it is no surprise that they have been able to get off to the start that they have because of it.

While the unit is strong in the majors, there are also some appealing pitchers in the minors who have caught the eye of some people. One of those pitchers is Aidan Cremarosa, who threw a no-hitter this year.

Recently, the MLB Pipeline team rightfully named him the hottest pitching prospect in the system right now for Tampa Bay.

Aidan Cremarosa Thriving So Far

With a no-hitter under his belt this year, it is no surprise to see Cremarosa named the hottest pitching prospect in the system for Tampa Bay. The Rays selected him in the eighth round of the 2025 MLB Draft, and he is off to a really strong start.

While he might not be an overpowering pitcher, he has a little bit of an old-school vibe with a great mix of pitches and a changeup that is his forte. Even though many scouts will overlook a pitcher that isn’t throwing in the mid-to-upper 90s, Cremarosa has been able to show early on that he can have success without that in his arsenal.

To start the year, the right-hander wasn’t ranked as a Top 30 prospect in the system for the Rays, but that might soon change with how he has performed. While the no-hitter certainly helped, his overall stats have been strong.

In 34 innings of work, he has totaled a 2.38 ERA with 49 strikeouts in Single-A. Furthermore, what might be most impressive is that he has only walked five batters. Even though he might not be considered a top prospect in the system just yet, that could be changing soon.