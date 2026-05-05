Rays On Pace for Impressive Milestone Following Hot Start

The Tampa Bay Rays have gotten off to an amazing start to the season, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

While expectations for the team might have been a bit mixed coming into the season, the Rays are arguably the second-best team in the American League right now behind only the New York Yankees. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, these two teams play in the same division.

As the team seeks to keep pace with the Yankees, they have to be pleased with how things have gone so far. This offseason, the Rays made a number of moves to try to find the balance between restocking the farm system and contending this year. So far, the results have been great, and the team should be really happy with most of the decisions that they have made this offseason.

Now, with the calendar flipping to May and the team still playing at a very high level, they have to start thinking about how far they can take this thing. As winners of nine of their last 10 games, Tampa Bay is showing no signs of slowing down.

Rays on Pace for Special Campaign

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the hot start to the year, Tampa Bay is now on a torrid pace. Following their win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, the team is now on pace to win 103 games. This would be a massive number to achieve and would easily get the team in the playoffs, and they should win the division if they can keep it up.

Following two straight years of missing the postseason, that is the ultimate goal for the team this season, and they are well on their way toward achieving it. Since becoming a franchise in 1998, Tampa Bay has been able to achieve quite a bit of success despite always having a low payroll.

While the hope is that new ownership will get a new stadium to increase revenue, the team is no stranger to operating with a low budget. However, despite a lot of success, the team has only been able to get to the 100-win mark once in 2021. Unfortunately, they saw a quick exit from the postseason that year, losing in the ALDS.

While there are still a lot of games to be played this year, reaching the 100-win milestone would be an amazing achievement for the Rays. If they can get to that number, they will undoubtedly make the playoffs this season.