Red Sox Reveal Top Prospect's Too Cool Reaction to Learning He Made Opening Day Roster
The Boston Red Sox embark upon the 2025 season with an Opening Day matchup against the Texas Rangers. It's a year loaded with expectations in Boston as the Red Sox look to snap a three-year streak of missing postseason play, the longest such streak for the franchise since missing the playoffs from 2010-2012.
While the organization is aiming for success in the present, it's also a time to be optimistic about the future. The Red Sox have a few highly-touted prospects making their way up the minor leagues, and one managed to break training camp with an Opening Day lineup spot—Kristian Campbell, the seventh-ranked prospect in all of baseball.
On Thursday the team released a video of manager Alex Cora telling Campbell he made the big league roster for the first time. Campbell's reaction was too cool. So cool, in fact, that he had to be asked if he was excited.
"Appreciate it," was all the 22-year-old said after shaking Cora's hand following the reveal.
Perhaps it was shock at the realization of a lifelong dream. Or perhaps this is just who Campbell is— an unflappable young man who takes it all in stride.
The Red Sox and their fans should find out sooner rather than later which it is, because Campbell's ability to handle pressure will be on full display when he starts at second base on Opening Day.