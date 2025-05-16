SI

Red Sox Unveil New Green Monster-Inspired City Connect Uniforms

It's not easy being green.

Mike Kadlick

Fenway Park is synonymous with left field's Green Monster. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox unveiled their new City Connect uniforms on Friday afternoon, inspired by Fenway Park's 37-foot-2-inch left field wall—more commonly known as the Green Monster.

Here's a look at the new set, donned by—from left to right—second baseman Kristian Campbell, pitcher Garrett Crochet, and center fielder Jarren Duran:

The Red Sox revealed the uniforms in a video on X (formerly Twitter), to the tune of Kermit the Frog's "It's Not Easy Being Green" song from The Muppets. Check it out:

The new digs are incredibly detailed, with the numbers on the back featuring a notch like the ones hung from the wall. Additionally, they include a yellow digit on the front to represent the Monster's live scoring as well as Pesky's pole, a wordmark identical to the one on the wall, and three green lights and four red lights—an homage to the illuminated ones that represent an in-game full-count with two outs.

Perhaps these Green Monster-inspired uniforms are the root reason as to why Boston began wearing a Wally-themed hat in the dugout after hitting home runs at Fenway Park this season.

The Red Sox, sitting at 22-23 through their first 45 games, will debut their new uniforms on Friday night when they take on the Atlanta Braves. Crochet will take the bump against old friend Chris Sale, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

