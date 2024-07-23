Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite, Gold Glove Winner Reportedly Signs With Mets
The Boston Red Sox are looking to build out their roster for the stretch run. Meanwhile, the other 29 Major League Baseball teams are doing the same. One of which called upon a homegrown Red Sox outfielder attempting to make a big-league comeback.
The 2018 Red Sox outfield is often thought of as one of the best outfields in not just organizational history, but across all of Major League Baseball. A key part of that star-studded trio finally found work in the majors again with the New York Mets in their effort to add depth for a potential postseason run.
"The Mets are signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr." Metsmerized's Mike Mayer reported Tuesday afternoon.
Bradley most recently hit .133 with six extra-base hits including one home run, six RBIs and a .398 OPS (eight OPS+) in 43 games for the Kansas City Royals last season.
The opportunity comes following a successful stint with the Long Island Ducks -- who are unaffiliated with any of the MLB clubs. Bradley hit .400 with a 1.204 OPS in 40 games.
The 34-year-old has not seen a pitch in the majors this season and would be looking to be an impactful defensive outfielder for a Mets team that has possession of the third National League Wild Card spot.
If the former All-Star can stay with the organization for the foreseeable future, we could see Bradley Jr. suit up against his former team on Sept. 2 when the Mets host Boston for a three-game series.
