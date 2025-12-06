Red Sox Get Boost In Alex Bregman Chase With Rival Not Involved

The Boston Red Sox are facing some stiff competition for Alex Bregman.

Over the last few days alone, reports surfaced linking Bregman to the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers, as well as the Red Sox. On the bright side, there's at least one team that can reportedly be ruled out. The American League East rival Baltimore Orioles are a team expected to spend this offseason, but not on Bregman. The Athletic's Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal reported that Bregman -- and former Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette are not on the Orioles' "wish list."

"(Kyle Tucker) earlier this week made the short drive from his home in Tampa to the Toronto Blue Jays’ spring complex in Dunedin," Sammon and Rosenthal wrote. "The Jays’ facility is considered one of the jewels of the sport. Sarasota also is not far from Tampa, but it isn’t known whether Tucker has visited the Orioles’ spring home.

The Red Sox don't have to worry about the Orioles

"The Orioles, while seeking another accomplished starter to complement Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish, remain involved with Tucker and other top hitters. Neither Bichette nor Bregman is on their wish list. The Orioles are set in their infield, other than at first base."

With Bregman available in free agency without a qualifying offer attached to him, a handful of teams have been linked to him through speculation and rumors. It's almost a breath of fresh air to see a team that is not linked to him -- and going to give the Red Sox competition to retain his services.

Sammon and Rosenthal also reported in the same vein that Boston has Bregman as a "priority" and also have their eyes on Bichette as another option, just in case.

Fortunately for Boston, it has already significantly addressed its starting rotation and did so through two trades that didn't break the bank. Realistically, the Red Sox should be able to enter the Winter Meetings with a massive checkbook and an opportunity to hopefully bring Bregman back.

