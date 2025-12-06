Red Sox Insider Reveals Pete Alonso's Thoughts On Boston

The Boston Red Sox are a team in the market for some power this offseason and it sounds like one of the best overall sluggers in baseball has at least some interest in the organization.

Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reported on Saturday that former New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso has "told friends" that Boston is "high on his list" in free agency.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It sounds like Pete Alonso is interested in Boston

"Pete Alonso seems like a perfect fit for the Sox. He’s a righthanded hitting first baseman with tremendous power who thrived in a big market," Abraham wrote. "His wife, Haley, is a Boston native who grew up in Quincy. The couple met when Alonso was playing in the Cape Cod League. Alonso has told friends the Sox are high on his list. It all seems ideal. Maybe.

"The 31-year-old Alonso is projected to land a four- or five-year deal at $28 million a year. But defensive metrics — particularly range — showed him to be one of the worst first basemen in the majors last season. He’s also a slow base runner. Breslow and manager Alex Cora have spoken at length about wanting the Sox to be better defensively and to have an athletic, versatile lineup. They also value the idea of using multiple players at DH. None of that lines up with signing Alonso — or Kyle Schwarber."

Reports have swirled all offseason about Boston and Alonso but this is a bit different. This isn't just someone saying the fit makes sense or that there's interest. This is a team insider reporting interest from Alonso's camp. That's pretty big.

Boston will enter the Winter Meetings with plenty of cash burning a hole in its pocket. The Red Sox have checked the box of improving the starting rotation and did so without spending a lot of cash, unlike the Toronto Blue Jays who gave Dylan Cease a $210 million deal.

If Alonso is going to land a deal in the three- or four-year range, there's a real argument that someone like him plus Alex Bregman would make a lot of sense. The interest is there. Will Boston act on it?

More MLB: Red Sox Get Boost In Alex Bregman Chase With Rival Not Involved