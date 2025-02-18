Polarizing Ex-Red Sox Star Free Agent Called 'Best Fit' For American League Rival
Last offseason, the Boston Red Sox officially parted ways with an outfielder on an expiring contract who has now been called a fit for a different American League club.
Alex Verdugo spent four seasons occupying Fenway Park's outfield after being acquired in the infamous Mookie Betts trade, then spent 2024 with the New York Yankees. The 28-year-old is still a free agent and is looking to land with a new team for the 2025 campaign.
"Best Fit: Kansas City Royals," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Tuesday morning. "He had a rough offensive year in his own right in 2024, but he at least landed in the 88th percentile for strikeout rate. He traditionally has a line-drive stroke that would play well vis-à-vis Kauffman Stadium's big outfield."
Verdugo hit .233 with 42 extra-base hits including 13 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .647 OPS (83 OPS+) in 149 games for the Yankees last season.
Whether the outfielder signs with the Royals is certainly up in the air, but he should have no trouble landing a deal on a major league roster before Opening Day.
Though he hasn't suited up for Boston in over a year, it's interesting to keep tabs on old friends and how their careers pan out.
