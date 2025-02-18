Door Open For Red Sox To Sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Thanks To Juan Soto Deal: Insider
The Boston Red Sox, it appears, will have another chance to land a superstar slugger in free agency next winter.
Though they eventually landed Alex Bregman, it's no secret that the Red Sox's first priority this offseason was Juan Soto, who eventually signed a record-breaking $765 million deal with the New York Mets. Scott Boras, the agent for both Bregman and Soto, confirmed as much during Bregman's introductory Red Sox press conference.
Sometimes, though, baseball has a way of coming full circle. Although the Red Sox missed out on Soto, one insider believes that the 26-year-old's free agency paved the path for another young stud to hit free agency and potentially sign in Boston.
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays were unable to come to terms on a contract extension by Guerrero's self-imposed Monday deadline. The four-time All-Star confirmed Tuesday that he intends to hit free agency in November.
On Tuesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic identified the Soto deal as the turning point that pushed Guerrero towards free agency, which gives the Red Sox a fair shot at signing the 25-year-old, who could clear the $500 million mark if a bidding war ensues.
"The Juan Soto deal changed everything in the Vlad Guerrero Jr negotiations and practically gave them no chance of getting a deal before he reaches free agency," Bowden wrote. "As he heads to free agency the Yankees, Red Sox & Mets could all be in play with the Blue Jays for the games next big free agent bidding battle."
There's also mounting evidence that the Red Sox have at least a decent chance to land Guerrero. In January, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Guerrero "would love" to be with the Red Sox if given the chance in free agency, and on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed Boston as "very early favorites" in the Guerrero sweepstakes.
Guerrero's violent pull swing and consistent hard contact would make him a tremendous fit for Fenway Park, where he has hit .358 with 10 home runs in 45 career games.
The Red Sox have a logjam of hitters, which could necessitate a trade of first baseman Triston Casas if Guerrero signs in Boston. That's a risky ploy, as Casas has shown flashes of superstar potential even if he hasn't been as consistent as Guerrero.
It's shaping up already to be a dramatic offseason in Boston, but first, there's a 162-game season to play.
More MLB: Why There's Zero Chance Red Sox Will Trade Rafael Devers Amid Position Controversy