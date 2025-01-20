1 Bold, 1 Realistic, 1 Boring Prediction For Red Sox To Finish Offseason
The Boston Red Sox likely aren't done adding to the organization yet.
There have been almost too many rumors to think that Boston is done adding. But, there are just a few weeks to go until Spring Training gets here and the Red Sox likely will add before that if they are going to make moves.
What could the Red Sox's remaining offseason plans look like, though?
Here is one bold, one realistic, and one boring predictions for the Red Sox to finish the offseason.
Bold: Red Sox sign Alex Bregman to a nine-figure deal
There have been too many rumors for the Red Sox to let Bregman go. If Bregman signs elsewhere, there will be turmoil across Red Sox Nation. Bregman makes too much sense for Boston and manager Alex Cora has made it clear how much he loves him. Maybe, the Red Sox are just playing hardball. Boston needs to add a big piece and Bregman easily could be that guy but it will cost nine figures.
Realistic: Red Sox sign veteran relief pitcher David Robertson
Robertson is one of the best remaining free-agent relievers. He will cost less than someone like Carlos Estévez or Kirby Yates. He's 39 years old and had a 3.00 ERA in 2024 with the Texas Rangers. He's a great pitcher and won't be too expensive.
Boring: Red Sox only make one more move and it is Randal Grichuk
In this scenario, the Red Sox wouldn't sign another player including Bregman or Robertson. The Red Sox have said they are willing to spend, but why haven't they gotten a big deal done then? Bregman has been tied to Boston but nothing has happened yet. Grichuk would add another right-handed bat and would continue Boston's low-spending ways.
More MLB: Could Red Sox Sign Ex-Yankees Longtime Hurler After Tanner Scott Miss?