Could Red Sox Sign Ex-Yankees Longtime Hurler After Tanner Scott Miss?
The Boston Red Sox's bullpen already has landed a big piece in the form of Aroldis Chapman but more work needs to be done.
Boston had the 24th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball last year at 4.39. While this is the case, there were some bright spots. Two included Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin. Martin already signed elsewhere and Jansen likely will too.
The Red Sox need to replace both of them while also fixing the rest of the bullpen. It isn't an easy task and the club has been tied to a handful of options. One player that was linked to Boston at times was Tanner Scott. Unfortunately, he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Who could the Red Sox go out and get now? MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo mentioned a handful of names but the one who stands out the most is longtime New York Yankees hurler Tommy Kahnle.
Kahnle is 35 years old and is coming off a season in which he logged a 2.11 ERA across 50 appearances in 2024. He is a 10-year big league veteran with a 3.47 career ERA. He hasn't logged above a 2.84 ERA since 2019. He's a veteran, he's consistent, and adding him would help Boston while hurting its biggest rival. A move seems like a no-brainer. Plus, his market value projection is just over $10 million over two years.
With a lot of competition for him, the price could end up higher, though.
