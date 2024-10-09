$195 Million Proposal To Fill Red Sox's Three Biggest Needs This Winter
If the Boston Red Sox want to contend in 2025, they will need to make a few strategic investments this winter.
Free agency is quickly approaching, and the Red Sox have a few clear needs. Boston needs one starting pitcher, at least one right-handed power bat, and a few relievers. On the starting pitching front, Boston certainly could use a left-handed hurler, with Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito all right-handed.
The Red Sox's top choice this winter should be two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. He is just 31 years old and has a 3.19 ERA in nine big league seasons. That production would help take the Red Sox to another level. He is projected to get $172 million over six years.
Boston could use multiple right-handed bats but will need at least one, and an old friend could make sense in free agency. Former Red Sox All-Star J.D. Martinez will be available and had 16 home runs and 69 RBIs in 120 games played for the New York Mets. He would only make sense if the Red Sox made a trade involving an outfielder or Masataka Yoshida to open up a spot. He will be affordable with a contract predicted to be worth just over $8 million.
In regard to the bullpen, the Red Sox also could use another lefty. Boston needs to add high-leverage help, and a former member of the New York Yankees should be in consideration. Star lefty Aroldis Chapman is projected to get a deal worth $15 million over two years after a solid season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Handing out these three deals would be worth roughly $195 million in total and could help add to the Boston organization. There will be players who will get contracts more expensive than this total in free agency. Both Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes should clear this number easily. This may not be a perfect solution, and the Red Sox would still need to add more bullpen help and maybe another bat. But it's a start.
