2-Time All-Star Floated As Possible Alex Bregman-Red Sox Replacement
Will the Boston Red Sox have Alex Bregman back in 2025?
This conversation will be important for Boston over the next few months, although there are more pressing questions for the team. Right now, everything for Boston is about making the playoffs. After that, the Bregman question will be the most important thing for the organization.
Both sides have made it clear that they are interested in continuing their partnership. We’ll see what happens but after all of the comments the two sides have said throughout the season, it seems like a somewhat safe bet that they will figure something out. That’s speculation, but there’s clearly a lot of respect between the two sides.
If the Red Sox were to lose him, there will be options out there, although arguably none at the level of Bregman. FanSided’s Stephen Parello shared a list of three guys to watch if Bregman leaves, including Eugenio Suárez of the Seattle Mariners.
Who would make sense?
"Perhaps the most hotly pursued name at the trade deadline, free-agent-to-be Eugenio Suárez lines up behind Bregman as the next-best third baseman projected to hit the market," Parello said. "While rumors connected Suárez to nearly every contender at the deadline, his performance since being traded to the Seattle Mariners has left a lot to be desired. Post-trade, Suárez is slashing .181/.261/.410 in 39 games.
Still, with 45 homers on the year, his power cannot be denied. Despite that immense power, Suárez is a big step down from Bregman in terms of contact ability, running a 28.8 percent strikeout rate compared to 14.1 percent for Bregman this year. He's also a step down defensively, posting -6 DRS on the year in 1222.2 innings versus 2 DRS for Bregman in 866.1 innings of work. Two other things should be noted in Suárez's favor. His first stint in Seattle in 2022-23 were some of his worst years as he played his home games in a very pitcher-friendly park, giving hope that his current slump isn't indicative of age-related decline. Second, he's been renowned as a great teammate and leader, much in the same vein as Bregman."
Suárez is a talented player who can blast plenty of home runs. He was the big name at the trade deadline, but is 34 years old. If the Red Sox were to lose Bregman, going after Suárez could help for a year, but would be a clear downgrade. Hopefully, they can just keep Bregman.
