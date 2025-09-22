Yankees Veteran Opens Up About 'Ruthless' Red Sox Fans
The Boston Red Sox certainly have an advantage at Fenway Park.
When the Red Sox are playing well and Fenway Park is rocking, there aren't many places more difficult to play for opposing teams. Over the last few years as the Red Sox struggled, Fenway Park didn't have the same vibe that it does this season. Boston is in the hunt for a playoff spot for the first time since 2021 and unsurprisingly, that has filled seats at Fenway Park. In response, Boston has played well at home.
The Red Sox have six games left this season and an 85-71 record. Boston has three games on the road and three games at home. Right now, the Red Sox have a 46-32 record at home and 39-39 record at home. No matter how the last three games go at Fenway Park this season, it's already better than last year. Boston went 38-43 at home in 2024. On top of this, the Red Sox went 39-42 at home in 2023, and 43-48 at home in 2022. When the Red Sox last made the playoffs in 2021, they went 49-32 at home and finished with a 92-70 record.
The Boston Red Sox have an advantage at Fenway Park
Fenway Park has been rocking and New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver specifically talked about Boston fans around the bullpen and certainly doesn't sound like he loves them while joining WEEI's Rob Bradford on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast.
"They're ruthless, it's crazy," Weaver said to Bradford of the fans around the bullpen. "...You always say it's like you're like zoo animals," Weaver said on the podcast. "You're in an enclosure, and people are, you know, wanting balls and they're wanting to yell at you and tell you stink and get you unmotivated."
When the Red Sox are playing at a playoff-level, Fenway Park responds. The Red Sox invested in this team before the 2025 season and that clearly has been felt at Fenway Park ever since. What a difference just one year makes.
More MLB: Red Sox Surging Hurler Hasn't Allowed Earned Run In A Month