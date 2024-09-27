2024 NL All-Star Closer Named As Red Sox Prime Free Agency Target
There are collapses, and then there's whatever happened to the Boston Red Sox bullpen after the 2024 All-Star break.
After a decent first half, injuries and underperformance torpedoed the Boston bullpen. Their 5.66 ERA was nearly a run higher than any other team in the second half, and they blew 21 total saves while combining for just 13.
The Red Sox had a golden opportunity to make the playoffs this season, and the relief pitching was a huge reason why they ended up missing out. And with veteran relievers Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin poised for lucrative contracts elsewhere in 2025, the front office will have to work quickly to rebuild the back end of the Boston bullpen.
One surprise solution was proposed by FanSided's Zachary Pressnell. He suggested that the Red Sox could target San Diego Padres lefty Tanner Scott, who was a 2024 All-Star with the Miami Marlins.
"There are very few high-leverage relievers that can perform at the level that Scott does," Pressnell said. "He would be an upgrade over Jansen, and he would be the perfect closer to add to the roster for the next three or four seasons. He could go out and throw up a sub-2.00 ERA in each of the next three or four years."
Despite bouncing from Miami to San Diego and adjusting from a closer role to a setup job, Scott has managed to keep runs off the board at an elite clip. He has only allowed 14 earned runs in 2024, good for a 1.75 ERA in 72 innings pitched.
Though he doesn't have the extended track record of Jansen or even some of the younger veteran closers in the game, Scott's dominance over the last two seasons is unrivaled by his fellow free agents. He has a 2.04 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 150 innings since the start of 2023.
It's tough to project what a market-value contract would look like for a 30-year-old emerging bullpen star, but the Red Sox need to consider making a strong play for Scott. If they don't fortify the bullpen in a meaningful way, they may find themselves right back in this position come next September.
More MLB: Insider Says Red Sox Must Make 'Nine-Figure Commitment' To Former Cy Young Winner