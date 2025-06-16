3 Moves Red Sox Must Make To Restore Trust After Rafael Devers Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox have done a lot to alienate their fan base over the last five years.
Beginning with trading superstar Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Red Sox have made a series of moves that caused fans to question whether winning was the most important objective in Boston. And on Sunday, they made their most stunning move since at least the Betts trade.
By trading superstar Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, the Red Sox severely angered a fan base that was at least somewhat convinced the team was finally trying to win again. But they also saved roughly $255 million by shedding 8 1/2 years of Devers' contract.
There may be a way the Red Sox can spin this move as a win a few years down the road. But to do so, they're going to have to accomplish a lot with those savings. Here are three ways that money must be used.
1. Extend 3B Alex Bregman
Good luck with this one, because Bregman, who took over Devers' old position at third base, had to be blindsided by the Devers move like everyone else on the team. He's a consummate winner, and if this team fails to make the playoffs after trading their superstar, it's hard to believe he'll stick around.
Nevertheless, the Red Sox were the only team to offer Bregman $30 million per year this offseason--and they gave him $40 million per year. He's on track to opt out of that deal after only one year, but Boston has to do everything in their power to find the dollar amount that keeps him from reaching the open market again.
2. Extend OF Roman Anthony
Roman Anthony has played six games in a Red Sox uniform. He doesn't even have 20 plate appearances yet. And already, Red Sox fans' faith in him playing the majority of his career in Boston is at a dramatic low point.
The number-one prospect in baseball should get the chance to play every day now in the absence of Devers. The Red Sox are putting the team in his hands, as well as the hands of fellow young stars Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer.
Again, with Anthony's stardom still in its infancy, there's little evidence the Red Sox can match his price tag. But they now simply have to try,
3. Sign a big-name free agent this offseason
The Red Sox don't just have Devers' money coming off the books. Assuming they don't lose Bregman, they'll still shed $51 million in combined payroll when Walker Buehler, Lucas Giolito, and Aroldis Chapman hit free agency.
To have any chance of winning fans over again, they've got to spend all those savings, and then some.
Maybe it's a pursuit of superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker (wait, another left-handed hitting outfielder?). Maybe it's pitchers Dylan Cease and Framber Valdez. Maybe it's even a reunion with Kyle Schwarber to replace Devers at DH.
But whatever they do from here on out, the Red Sox have to show that they're still committed to winning soon, and that the Devers trade was somehow necessary to achieve that objective. And the fans won't give them the benefit of the doubt.
