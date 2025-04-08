3 Options To Replace Red Sox's Connor Wong Including Old Friend
The Boston Red Sox got some pretty bad news on Monday.
Boston starting catcher Connor Wong was hit on the hand during one of George Springer's at-bats for the Toronto Blue Jays and fractured his pinky. Wong will be placed on the Injured list and it has been reported that Blake Sabol will come up to replace him in the short term.
It hasn't been shared how long Wong will be out for. If he misses an extended period, could there be any other options out there to pair with Sabol and Carlos Narváez?
Here are three potential options to help replace Wong for the Red Sox:
Yasmani Grandal - Most Recent Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Grandal is the most high-profile free-agent catcher still available. There are unsurprisingly not many guys still available. Grandal is a two-time All-Star but hasn't made an All-Star team since 2019. Last year with Pittsburgh he appeared in 72 games and hit nine home runs, drove in 27 runs, and slashed .228/.304/.400. He's not currently with a team and would be an easy addition likely with just a minor league deal.
Christian Vázquez - Current Team: Minnesota Twins
Now this would be something, huh? The Red Sox traded Vázquez to the Houston Astros in a deal that brought Wilyer Abreu to town. He's under contract with the Twins but there were rumors that Minnesota was willing to trade him this past offseason. The Twins didn't move him and has been off to a cold start offensively this season. The Red Sox would have to trade for him but the price tag can't be high.
Mitch Garver - Current Team: Seattle Mariners
This is another guy the Red Sox would have to trade for. Garver is 34 years old and is a nine-year veteran. He signed a two-year deal with the Mariners and struggled last year and hasn't gotten off to a good start. Fellow catcher Cal Raleigh landed a long-term deal with the Mariners. Garver is the clear No. 2. Could the Red Sox pull him away?
