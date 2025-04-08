Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Cora Makes It Clear Move Is Coming For Boston

The Red Sox had some bad luck on Monday...

Mar 30, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last week but Monday was a tough day.

Boston entered Monday's tilt against the Toronto Blue Jays winners of five straight games before the American League East showdown. The Red Sox's winning streak was snapped on Monday with a rainy 6-2 loss against Toronto. The club also lost catcher Connor Wong for the foreseeable future with a pinky fracture. He will be placed on the Injured List and as of writing there isn't a timetable for his return.

After the game on Monday, manager Alex Cora discussed the lost of Wong and said the team knows a move needs to be made, as shared in a clip from NESN.

"He has a small fracture on the pinky area, so he's going on the IL," Cora said. "How long, we don't know but, the late swing got him good. We're gonna have to make a move."

This was shared shortly after the game by Cora and there has been reports since that Blake Sabol will come up to the big league club.

Is that what Cora meant or could there be another move coming? The Red Sox's catcher position is at least somewhat depleted right now throughout the organization. The season is in full swing right now so there obviously aren't too many guys out there in free agency. But, what about the trade market? We'll see. It all depends on how long Wong actually is out for.

