3 Options To Replace Red Sox's Triston Casas, Including Ex-Yankees Star
It was a tough day for the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
Boston did get a win as it took down the Minnesota Twins, but it also lost first baseman Triston Casas after suffering a significant knee injury. We should find out more about his status on Saturday, but what are the Red Sox going to do if he misses an extended period?
Here are three options to replace Triston Casas for Boston:
Triple-A Worcester Red Sox Infielder Vaughn Grissom
Grissom is a guy the Red Sox acquired last year from the Atlanta Braves in the trade centered around Chris Sale. Grissom was acquired to seemingly be the second baseman of the future, but he had an inconsistent 2024 season and is in the minors right now. He has been getting some time at first base as he has attempted to broaded his positional flexibility. He doesn't have a ton of experience at the spot, but could be an easy fill-in,
New York Yankees First Baseman Dom Smith
This would take a trade, but wouldn't it be fun? Smith is in the minors for the Yankees and has appeared in 23 games with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He is slashing .202/.280/.281 with one homer and eight RBIs. The Yankees are set at first base with Paul Goldschmidt right now.
Free Agent First Baseman Anthony Rizzo
Rizzo is a free agent right now after an injury-filled few years with the Yankees. Rizzo is a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner. He's the best first baseman available on the open market right now, but it would take some time for him to build up.
