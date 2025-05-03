Inside The Red Sox

3 Options To Replace Red Sox's Triston Casas, Including Ex-Yankees Star

What will the Red Sox do?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 22, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hat and glove laying in the dugout at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hat and glove laying in the dugout at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a tough day for the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Boston did get a win as it took down the Minnesota Twins, but it also lost first baseman Triston Casas after suffering a significant knee injury. We should find out more about his status on Saturday, but what are the Red Sox going to do if he misses an extended period?

Here are three options to replace Triston Casas for Boston:

Triple-A Worcester Red Sox Infielder Vaughn Grissom
Grissom is a guy the Red Sox acquired last year from the Atlanta Braves in the trade centered around Chris Sale. Grissom was acquired to seemingly be the second baseman of the future, but he had an inconsistent 2024 season and is in the minors right now. He has been getting some time at first base as he has attempted to broaded his positional flexibility. He doesn't have a ton of experience at the spot, but could be an easy fill-in,

New York Yankees First Baseman Dom Smith
This would take a trade, but wouldn't it be fun? Smith is in the minors for the Yankees and has appeared in 23 games with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He is slashing .202/.280/.281 with one homer and eight RBIs. The Yankees are set at first base with Paul Goldschmidt right now.

Free Agent First Baseman Anthony Rizzo
Rizzo is a free agent right now after an injury-filled few years with the Yankees. Rizzo is a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner. He's the best first baseman available on the open market right now, but it would take some time for him to build up.

More MLB: Red Sox’s Triston Casas Gets ‘Significant’ Update After Exit

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News