Red Sox’s Triston Casas Gets ‘Significant’ Update After Exit
The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Friday night, but there were some negatives with the night overall.
Boston took down the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park in the first game of its new series. But, on the negative side, first baseman Triston Casas was forced to exit the game after suffering what looked like an apparent knee injury.
After the game, Red Sox manager, Alex Cora gave the latest update on him and called Casas’ injury “significant” but noted the Red Sox will find out more on Saturday, as shared by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"It’s a significant knee injury,” Cora said as transcribed by McAdam. "He’s at the hospital right now, getting more tests and all that stuff. We’ll have more information (Saturday)...
"It seemed like he was in shock, to be honest with you,” said Cora. “He said it right away, that he didn’t feel it. It’s tough. He worked so hard. We want him on the field. It was a hustle play, too and that happened."
Casas has been the center of some unfounded trade speculation for a while. It hasn’t been the best start to the season for him so far even before this devastating injury. Hopefully, he’s able to make a speedy recovery and get back on the field for Boston at some point in the near future. We should find out more on Saturday. As more information is revealed, we will share it here.
